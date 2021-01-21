The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported five new cases of
COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Two of the cases are related to the outbreak at the Valard Construction
work site for the East-West Tie project.
One case is associated with the outbreak at the Thunder Bay District
Jail and the remaining two cases were exposed through close contact.
Two of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and the other three are in
district communities.
The health unit said on Wednesday that six recent positive tests were
found to be indeterminate due to an issue at the lab that analyzed the
tests.
