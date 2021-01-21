The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported five new cases of

COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two of the cases are related to the outbreak at the Valard Construction

work site for the East-West Tie project.

One case is associated with the outbreak at the Thunder Bay District

Jail and the remaining two cases were exposed through close contact.

Two of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and the other three are in

district communities.

The health unit said on Wednesday that six recent positive tests were

found to be indeterminate due to an issue at the lab that analyzed the

tests.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.



