The number of COVID-19 cases in the district continues to rise as the
Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 40 new cases of the virus
on Monday.
All 40 cases are in the Thunder Bay area with 28 from close contact,
one travel-related, four with unknown points of exposure and seven
still under investigation.
There are 93 active cases in the district.
Cases continued to pop up in city schools with Lakehead Public
Schools announcing six new cases over the weekend. Two cases have
been identified at Woodcrest Public School with two more at Ecole
Gron Morgan Public School, one at Kingsway Park Public School and one
at Hammarskjold High School.
An outbreak was also declared at St. Ignatius High School with two
individuals associated with the school contracting the virus.
An outbreak was also declared at Step by Step Child Care Centre on
Arthur Street were another two cases were identified.
Further west in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit is reporting
20 active cases with two new cases in the Dryden and Red Lake area
and three new cases in the Sioux Lookout area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.