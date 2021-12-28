As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Northwestern Ontario, the

Northwestern Ontario Health Unit is warning the Omicron variant of

the virus is spreading across the region quickly.

The health unit issued a news release on Monday stating the Omicron

variant is likely in all communities and that community transmission

appears to be happening.

There are 172 active cases in the NWHU’s catchment area with 24 new

cases in the Dryden area, 24 in the Kenora area, 12 in the Sioux

Lookout area, eight in the Red Lake area, six in the Fort Frances

area and five in the Emo area.

“The more people you gather with, the higher the likelihood is that

you will be exposed to COVID-19,” said Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical

officer of health with the NWHU.

“It is critical that as case numbers increase, everyone follows the

restrictions in place to keep yourself and others safe.”

With the surge in cases, the health unit is concerned the demand on

the health system will soon exceed its capacity.

“As case numbers increase, hospitalizations often do as well,” said

Young Hoon.

“The best way to protect yourself from getting sick and needing

hospitalization is to get your booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Booster doses are available at local pharmacies, health care

providers, or at a NWHU clinic.

COVID-19 cases are also surging in the Thunder Bay district as the

Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 89 new cases on Monday.

On Friday, there had been 91 active cases and on Monday, the number

of active cases was at 152.

Of the new cases, 14 are from household contact, 20 are from other

close contact, 12 are travel-related, four have unknown sources of

exposure and 39 cases remain under investigation.

Seventy-six of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and 13 are in

district communities.

Three people in the district are hospitalized with the virus but no

new hospitalizations were reported on Monday.

Late last week, the health unit confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak had

been declared in the 5 North unit of St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Three individuals associated with the hospital had tested positive

for the virus.

Before the outbreak, St. Joseph’s Hospital had significant measures

already in place to reduce the transmission of the virus.