As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Northwestern Ontario, the
Northwestern Ontario Health Unit is warning the Omicron variant of
the virus is spreading across the region quickly.
The health unit issued a news release on Monday stating the Omicron
variant is likely in all communities and that community transmission
appears to be happening.
There are 172 active cases in the NWHU’s catchment area with 24 new
cases in the Dryden area, 24 in the Kenora area, 12 in the Sioux
Lookout area, eight in the Red Lake area, six in the Fort Frances
area and five in the Emo area.
“The more people you gather with, the higher the likelihood is that
you will be exposed to COVID-19,” said Dr. Kit Young Hoon, medical
officer of health with the NWHU.
“It is critical that as case numbers increase, everyone follows the
restrictions in place to keep yourself and others safe.”
With the surge in cases, the health unit is concerned the demand on
the health system will soon exceed its capacity.
“As case numbers increase, hospitalizations often do as well,” said
Young Hoon.
“The best way to protect yourself from getting sick and needing
hospitalization is to get your booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Booster doses are available at local pharmacies, health care
providers, or at a NWHU clinic.
COVID-19 cases are also surging in the Thunder Bay district as the
Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced 89 new cases on Monday.
On Friday, there had been 91 active cases and on Monday, the number
of active cases was at 152.
Of the new cases, 14 are from household contact, 20 are from other
close contact, 12 are travel-related, four have unknown sources of
exposure and 39 cases remain under investigation.
Seventy-six of the cases are in the Thunder Bay area and 13 are in
district communities.
Three people in the district are hospitalized with the virus but no
new hospitalizations were reported on Monday.
Late last week, the health unit confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak had
been declared in the 5 North unit of St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Three individuals associated with the hospital had tested positive
for the virus.
Before the outbreak, St. Joseph’s Hospital had significant measures
already in place to reduce the transmission of the virus.
