A community adjacent to Longlac has declared a state of emergency after 22 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in it on Friday.
“We are deeply concerned to learn that 22 COVID-19 cases exist in our small community of 535 people — we don’t have the resources to handle the situation on our own and are needing outside government assistance to address the outbreak,” said Long Lake #58 First Nation Chief Judy Desmoulin, in a news release on Friday.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.