The spread of COVID-19 in the Kenora district is being exacerbated by people who are coming out of self-isolation before they’ve been given the all clear by a negative test result, Northwestern Health Unit said Monday.
“We are aware of several cases in our area recently where COVID-19 has been spread by people who have been tested and (while awaiting a result) have resumed their regular daily activities because their symptoms had improved,” the health unit said in a news release.
“It is imperative that anyone who has been tested stays at home and away from other people until they receive a negative test result.”
It added: “Just because you are feeling better doesn’t mean you don’t have COVID-19.”
Meanwhile Monday, NWHU reported five new confirmed virus cases in the Kenora region, bringing the total number of cases to 109 since the pandemic began this spring. The number of active cases was 26 as of Monday.
In the Thunder Bay district, seven new confirmed cases were reported by health officials Monday, bringing the total number in that jurisdiction since the pandemic began to 233. There were 78 actives cases as of Monday, according to a Thunder Bay District Health Unit update.
