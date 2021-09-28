Two Thunder Bay high schools have had individuals associated with the schools test positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday evening, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirmed a case of the virus had been identified as someone who’s associated with St. Ignatius High School. And on, Monday, Lakehead Public Schools said someone associated with Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute had tested positive for Covid.
Parents, guardians and staff of the affected cohort at St. Ignatius have been contacted by school board members and will be contacted by a public health nurse.
A school bus cohort is also affected and those students will be notified by the school. A public health nurse will also be in contact with them.
A cleaning and disinfection process is underway in the school.
Lakehead Public Schools says it’s working actively with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) to investigate and manage any potential exposures in Westgate and related settings.
“Impacted individuals and families will be directly contacted by public health to receive instructions and next steps,” the board said in a news release. “Anyone else in the school setting who is not specifically contacted by public health would not be considered at elevated risk.”
The TBDHU reported three new cases and a total of three active cases on Monday.
One case is travel-related and the other two cases are still under investigation.
All three cases are in the Thunder Bay area.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported three new cases in the Rainy River District on Monday and their active case count sits at seven.
