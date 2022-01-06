The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has declared a
COVID-19 outbreak in its 3A unit and re-opened its dedicated Covid
care unit.
The hospital is proactively taking further measures to ensure the
safest possible environment for patients and staff as the number of
patients with COVID-19 increase, the hospital said in a news release
on Wednesday.
There were 15 patients admitted to the hospital who had tested
positive for the virus and of those patients, two are in the
intensive care unit.
The hospital’s current medical and surgical occupancy is at 92 per
cent and its ICU occupancy is at 77 per cent.
“While COVID cases are surging, it is imperative that the people of
Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, and our health care partners,
clearly know TBRHSC is open and serving anyone requiring urgent
care,” the hospital said. “Our focus in our proactive measures is
ensuring that continuity of care moving forward.”
In addition to re-opening the Covid unit, the health sciences centre
is also reducing the number of essential care partners allowed in the
hospital. Inpatients and outpatients will be allowed one care partner
unless indicated otherwise.
Non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries are also being paused again as
per the directive from the Ministry of Health.
The outbreak in 3A was declared in collaboration with the Thunder Bay
District Health Unit and the hospital will be conducting an
assessment of the situation and enhancing supports and testing
activities. Anyone considered at risk will be notified.
Community members are also being asked to not use the emergency
department unless necessary.
Patients will be seven based on the severity of their illness and
because of high volumes, individuals with less severe illness may
encourager longer than normal wait times.
Anyone with mild COVID-19 symptoms can contact their primary care
provider or TeleHealth Ontario for advice on managing symptoms at home.
Anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 and are not experiencing
symptoms or have mild symptoms are asked to not come to the emergency
department for testing.
“Our ED is not a COVID-19 testing centre and coming in risks exposing
vulnerable people to the coronavirus,” the hospital said.
