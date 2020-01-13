Three people have been charged after police seized a large quantity of crack cocaine in a reserve about 550 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay on Saturday.
Along with the drugs found in North Spirit Lake First Nation, where just over 260 people live, police also seized $4,400 in cash. They say the street value of the crack cocaine is just under $50,000.
A man and two women are each charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.