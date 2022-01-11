Sleeping Giant Brewing Company has created its own care bear.
It may not be one of the popular 1980s cartoon characters, but the Craft Bear is the new logo of the brewery’s Craft Cares initiative that sees thousands of dollars raised for charities across the Thunder Bay region.
“The Craft Bear cares, and so do we,” said Drea Mulligan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Sleeping Giant Brewing Company, in a news release.
“(The company) has always made giving back to our communities an integral part of the business and we are putting our money where our hearts are. The new spokes-beer featuring the Craft Bear that Cares will help share stories of the great work of all the charitable organizations in the community that Craft Cares supports. Craft Cares provides a platform to communicate the impact of our partners and help amplify their message and needs.”
Through Craft Cares, 50 cents from every Sleeping Giant Brewing Company product sold between Jan. 1 and Feb. 14 at participating locations will be donated back to the community.
Each business that sells the brewery’s products, choose which charity or organization receives the funds it raises.
Thirty-nine licensee locations are participating in this year’s campaign and since it was created in 2018, it has donated more than $36,000 to 40 organizations.
The Craft Cares beer is a rosé ale.
The full list of participating businesses and benefiting charities and organizations is available at sleepinggiantbrewing.ca/craft-cares.
