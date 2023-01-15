Sleeping Giant Brewery has launched its fifth annual Craft Cares campaign that to date has raised almost $50,000 for more than 100 charities and organizations.
Sleeping Giant Brewery co-owner Andrea Mulligan explained that the campaign runs for eight weeks beginning Jan. 1 and involves all their licensees. The 30-plus licensees participating in the campaign are establishments that serve Sleeping Giant Brewing Company beer outside of the brewery itself, such as bars, restaurants, curling clubs and golf courses.
Mulligan says the brewery will donate 50 cents for every Sleeping Giant beer that the establishments sell, to be distributed on their behalf to their named charity.
“We want to show you that Craft Cares. In the past, we’ve had everything from Our Kids Count to United Way and the Underground Gym,” she said. “The staff, the managers and owners of the businesses work together to decide on the charity.”
This year, the Thunder Bay District Humane Society, Northern Cancer Fund, Port Arthur Junior Curling Club and Canadian Mental Health are among the recipients of proceeds.
Each year the brewery produces a special Craft Cares beer for the annual event and will continue to sell it until it runs out.
“We have launched our Craft Cares beer, which this year is inspired by the classic rose wine, with a touch of raspberry, a hint of hibiscus, and subtle sweetness. We will sell that through our licensees but also at our storefronts, and proceeds from that will go towards our local charities,” she said.
Mulligan added at the end of the campaign, Sleeping Giant Brewery hosts a wind-up with representatives from all the charities and the licensees and celebrates the success by dividing the raised funds and presenting it to them.
“We really support each other and we attribute our success in the brewery directly to our community and the support of the city in Northwestern Ontario,” she said.
