A charity craft show held on the weekend in support of the Dew Drop Inn raised $800 for the charity.
“I thought it was incredibly awesome,” said Michael Quibell, executive director of the Dew Drop Inn. “A very nice surprise.”
When Jamie Hnatiw, sales manager at Towneplace Suites Marriott, told Quibell they were holding the event on Sunday, Quibell said he thought it was a wonderful idea.
“The Dew Drop Inn relies on the support of the community to feed the hungry in Thunder Bay so all help is definitely welcomed,” said Quibell. “Things like this is how we keep feeding people.”
