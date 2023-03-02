Anyone with a knack for crafts or who enjoys some exercise could be a shoo-in for the Rosslyn Community Centre.
The Get Creative craft gathering takes place every Thursday from 1-4 p.m., while a chair exercise group comes together Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.-noon using bands/balls on Tuesdays and weights on Thursdays.
Maureen Sabourin, the organizer for both groups, said the craft club came about when the local quilters’ circle didn’t have a place to break out their needles.
“It was initially started by the (Rosslyn Quilters’ Club) because the quilters lost their spot where they were doing it before, so they asked if they could come into the (Rosslyn Community Centre) gym,” Sabourin said. “We said, ‘OK you guys come’ and they bring all their own equipment and supplies and everything and do their thing.
“So, we just put it out there, anybody who wants to do anything, so people bring their knitting and their crocheting or hobbies or whatever it is.”
The craft club has been in existence since just prior to Christmas, while the exercise group has been meeting up for about five years.
Besides exercising, the class has added a new twist to help an iconic property in the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge.
“After we have the exercise (on Tuesdays) starting at 1 p.m., we play crib,” Sabourin said. “I just started that in October. We’re doing that on behalf of the Duke Hunt Museum. We make donations to the museum with the money collected there.
“That just started up, so I think the first time we had it in October of last year, I think we had nine come out, now we’re up to 20.”
To receive more information on the groups, phone the Rosslyn library at 939-2312 or the Murillo library at 935-2729.
