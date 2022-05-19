Sioux Lookout provincial police continue to investigate a collision last week that resulted in a sport utility vehicle crashing into a local church.
There were no reports of injuries in the May 12 crash, which occurred at about 3 p.m. Police didn’t name the church but locals said it was Sacred Heart at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and King Street.
An OPP “investigation has determined that the event was not targeted, and there were no hate-motivated factors associated with the occurrence.”
A Sioux Lookout OPP spokeswoman said Thursday the investigation is ongoing. No charges against the SUV’s driver have been laid as yet.
Both the SUV and the church were badly damaged in the crash, police said.
