A Kenora resident has been accused of impaired driving offences after a crash on Tuesday in the city.
The collision involving two vehicles drew police, fire personnel and paramedics to the scene just before 9 a.m. on Darlington Drive.
OPP claim that the driver of one of the vehicles was impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested and brought to the Kenora OPP detachment for further testing.
Savarian Swan, 23, has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on Sept. 21.
No serious injuries were reported from the crash.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
The OPP says it is committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off the roads through enforcement and public education. Anyone who suspects that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs is urged to call 911 to report it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.