A 33-year-old Thunder Bay-area man was charged with impaired driving Monday night after provincial police responded to a single-vehicle crash just outside the city.
Provincial police said officers encountered the accused around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mapleward and Carlson Roads. No injuries were reported.
Gorham Township resident Robert Basil Duncan was also charged with resisting a police officer, a provincial news release said Friday.
He is to appear in Thunder Bay court on June 23, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
(Originally published March 28, 2020)
