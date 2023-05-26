A 71-year-old Manitouwadge man was charged with three traffic offences Tuesday afternoon — including driving while suspended — after a pickup truck police say he was driving crashed into a transport truck near Marathon.
Provincial police said the collision occurred just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 17 and Peninsula Road. No serious injuries occurred, police said.
The pickup driver, who has not been named, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving while under suspension, making an unsafe turn and operating a vehicle without insurance, a provincial news release said.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
