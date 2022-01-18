Forty per cent of fatal sledding crashes in the province over the past decade occurred on frozen lakes and rivers, provincial police said Friday.
Police issued the grim statistic in the lead-up to Snowmobile Safety Week, which kicked off Saturday.
Other primary factors in serious snowmobile collisions include excessive speed and impaired-driving, police said.
"Our fatality data sends a clear message that snowmobilers who speed and drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs, as well as those who dismiss our warnings that no ice is safe ice, are tipping the scales towards a tragic outcome to their ride,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.