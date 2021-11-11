Provincial police have identified a 26-year-old Sault Ste. Marie-area man who died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Wawa.

Police said a four-door sedan driven by Goulais Township resident Brandon Poirier left the roadway just before 9 a.m. and crashed into a ditch about 50 kilometres from town.

Poirier died at the scene, police said. No other occupants were in the car.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.