Provincial police have identified a 26-year-old Sault Ste. Marie-area man who died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Wawa.
Police said a four-door sedan driven by Goulais Township resident Brandon Poirier left the roadway just before 9 a.m. and crashed into a ditch about 50 kilometres from town.
Poirier died at the scene, police said. No other occupants were in the car.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
