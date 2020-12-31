Thunder Bay firefighters arrived on Island Drive around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, and found a transport tractor and trailer that had left the roadway and collided with a hydro pole, taking down several utility wires and severing a hydro service line.
The transport driver was trapped in his vehicle as live wires were laying across the trailer portion of the transport truck. The driver was not injured.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.