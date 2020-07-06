In nearly 25 years as Atikokan’s affable mayor, Dennis Brown has seen some strange things, mostly economically-speaking.
Nothing overly weird has happened — until the mid-morning of June 25.
Brown said he was at town hall with some municipal staffers during the unveiling of $5 million worth of funding for local road repairs, when an uninvited male voice suddenly broke into the Zoom portion of the meeting with a strange announcement.
“He said there was a bomb — at my house,” Brown said Thursday. “I don’t know how he joined the meeting. He didn’t do a very good job at pronouncing Atikokan. But he did know the name of my street.”
Police and local firefighters checked out Brown’s house and did not find any explosives.
Brown said police told him it’s believed the call was made from somewhere in southern Ontario. It’s not unusual for conference calls on Zoom to be hacked by unwanted callers.
The OPP’s digital evidence unit continues to investigate the incident, a provincial news release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.