A Thunder Bay man is facing a series of charges after allegedly being involved in multiple collisions, including one near an elementary school on Friday.
City police initially observed a red sedan travelling more than 40 kilometres per hour above the posted speed limit in the area of Fort William Road and Court Street around 2:30 p.m.
Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on Court Street but in a news release, police claim the driver ignored the officers. The pursuit was quickly called off by officers for public safety reasons as the driver allegedly sped through a red light at the intersection of Court and John streets.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.