Crash scene

An allegedly impaired driver struck a children crossing sign, right, and a 40 kilometre per hour speed limit sign, above, near Vance Chapman Public School on Friday.

 Supplied by the Thunder Bay Police Service

A Thunder Bay man is facing a series of charges after allegedly being involved in multiple collisions, including one near an elementary school on Friday.

City police initially observed a red sedan travelling more than 40 kilometres per hour above the posted speed limit in the area of Fort William Road and Court Street around 2:30 p.m.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on Court Street but in a news release, police claim the driver ignored the officers. The pursuit was quickly called off by officers for public safety reasons as the driver allegedly sped through a red light at the intersection of Court and John streets.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you