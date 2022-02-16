After a two-year forced absence, the Thunder Bay Polar Bear Plunge is back.
This year the event is supporting Special Olympics Athletes, Roots to Harvest, CNIB Thunder Bay and PRO Kids.
“We were midway through organizing in 2020, when we had to cancel,” said Erin Beagle of Roots to Harvest and Polar Bear Plunge co-ordinator.
The two years of cancelled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit non-profit charitable fundraisers hard, said Beagle, who estimated that $100,000 in fundraising was missed.
This year’s Polar Bear Plunge is set for April 9 with organizers setting a goal of $50,000 this year.
The plan this year is to have teams plunge into a large hole cut in the ice and this will be scheduled over a longer period during the day to allow for spectators and plungers to spread out.
Those willing and wanting to take the plunge can register online at www.thunderbaypolarbearplunge.ca. Organizers are looking for adults to raise $100 and $75 from children on school teams.
Beagle noted that most people raise quite a bit more than the suggested $100 and that there are lots of incentives and prizes available.
“Our mandate is to level the playing field in Thunder Bay,” said Laura Daniele of PRO Kids Thunder Bay.
“Kids from low income families can access community activities, including sports, arts, culture, music and other recreation programs.”
This is the first year that PRO Kids will take part in the Polar Bear Plunge.
“The Thunder Bay Polar Bear Plunge has been an event that people in the city have looked forward to for more than 10 years now,” said Thunder Bay Police Service Insp. Ryan Gibson, who is also the event chair.
“It’s a fun and crazy day and plungers have always gotten into the spirit of it by dressing up, making funny team names and literally jumping outside of their comfort zones to make a difference for local charities,” he added.
For those wishing to watch the event from their homes it will also be live-streamed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
