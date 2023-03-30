From left, Rapport Credit Union board member Carey Scheppner, executive vice-president of member relations and credit Lennie Hampton, chief executive officer Michael Parzei, Evergreen Pharmacy owner Henry Tempelman, Rapport Credit Union director of member relations Virginia Rivest, Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge Coun. Dan Calvert and Rapport Credit Union board member Rox-Anne Moore cut the ribbon at the financial institution’s new location at 43 Clergue St. in Kakabeka Falls.