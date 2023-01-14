For nearly four decades, Thunder Bay District Crime Stoppers has played an important role in helping solve police cases.
Since 1986, the organization has received more than 18,400 anonymous tips and helped clear more than 3,700 cases. More than 3,100 arrests were made with the help of Crime Stoppers tips and 2,600 charges were laid.
More than 170 weapons were recovered and nearly $35 million in drugs have been seized.
Crime Stoppers has also paid out more than $100,000 in rewards for tips.
On Tuesday, Mayor Ken Boshcoff declared January Crime Stoppers Month and the organization’s flag was raised outside of city hall.
Thunder Bay District Crime Stoppers chairperson, Solade Nicol, said it’s important to recognize the organization so people will know they still exist and that law enforcement can’t do everything on its own.
“We as community and media have a significant role to play,” he said, noting the month is being recognized internationally.
Crime Stoppers tip line operates without any government funding. Nicol said they rely solely on community donations and their own fundraising activities to pay for information that leads to arrests or cases being solved.
The Thunder Bay Police Service’s acting chief, Dan Taddeo said they have an officer dedicated as a Crime Stoppers liaison.
“We can’t overstate the importance of receiving tips, anonymous tips, so that we can properly then investigate — and we do we look at each and every single piece of information and explore it to the full extent. And from there, then we take the investigation to whatever steps are needed to bring it to a conclusion, whether that information is founded or unfounded.”
Every tip is looked at seriously, he added.
“When you look at the proliferation of gangs from the Greater Toronto Area into Thunder Bay, all we need is the identity of some suspicious activity in a house or something like that,” said Taddeo. “It’s so important to have those eyes and then more important than the eyes is that communication back to the police service as to what’s been observed and we’ll take it from there.”
Tips can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
