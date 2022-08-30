A “significant police presence” in an area of Thunder Bay’s north side prompted the city’s police service to issue an advisory Monday evening.
The police force urged the public to avoid the area of Ambrose Street and Pearl Street between Court and Cumberland streets.
“This is an ongoing situation and few other details are available at this time,” the statement from the police said.
City police told The Chronicle-Journal late Monday evening that the police presence was expected to remain througout the night. They said the city force’s criminal investigations branch is probing the matter.
No other information was available by press time Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.