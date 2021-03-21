A Conmee Township resolution calling on the province to amend the Municipal Act to prevent criminals from seeking seats on municipal councils has raised a few eyebrows, but it’s not clear how much traction it will have.
The resolution was passed unanimously in January by Conmee council and has been circulated for consideration at other municipalities across the province.
Under the proposed amendment, someone with a criminal conviction would be allowed to run for a council seat only if their record had been cleared “by the RCMP data base by order of the governor general.”
Though the resolution doesn’t refer to specific individuals, it claims “there are people of dubious character who have a criminal record, having been convicted of a federal offence . . . who are currently on council of a municipality or have let their name stand for election.”
Conmee Coun. Grant Arnold, who put forward the resolution, said he didn’t have any immediate concerns about any particular councillor or potential candidates, but said the act should be amended on moral grounds.
“It’s a loophole that should be closed,” Arnold, a retired police officer, said in an earlier interview.
The Town of Marathon declined to endorse the resolution at its meeting in late February.
Under the Municipal Act, “having a criminal record does not make a person ineligible to run for office on a municipal council,” a Municipal Affairs spokesman said.
He added: “A person who is serving a sentence in a penal or correctional institution would not be eligible.”
Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association president Wendy Landry said Conmee’s resolution is troubling in one respect: “There are many people who have been convicted of crimes when they were young who have been completely rehabilitated.”
“I wouldn’t want to be in the position of pre-judging people,” added Landry, who is Shuniah’s mayor.
Landry allowed that it would be disconcerting to find out that a fellow council member had been convicted of embezzling funds or some other financial crime.
At the end of the day, Landry said, the onus is on electors to research candidates before they cast their ballots.
