As many people celebrated Christmas in December with their families, the holiday season can also be a sad time of year for many, and front-line workers were concerned what the pandemic would mean for an already stressful season for some.
In a typical year, many people are dealing with issues like loneliness, stress and financial worries, said Jennifer Hyslop, chief executive officer of the Canadian Mental Health Association in Thunder Bay.
“Christmas is a tough time in any other year for a lot of people — people who are alone or vulnerable,” she said. “It can be a very sad time of year.”
The impact of the pandemic, particularly the second wave, had Hyslop and her community partners concerned.
“We’ve had lots of conversations about the impact this second wave has on everybody,” she said. “I think it’s not just affecting particular groups of people. The mental health impacts of COVID have been far-reaching. . . . It’s a struggle for all of us.”
With winter in full effect, Hyslop said she’s concerned about people living on the street and noted an increase in suicides and drug overdoses in the community since the onset of the pandemic.
“People are turning to substances far more than they have in the past to try to cope through this,” she said, adding that while she doesn’t know an exact number of how many suicides there have been in the city, she said there has been a “staggering” increase, particularly with younger people.
First responders are also seeing an increase in calls related to mental health.
Rob Moquin, a primary care paramedic with Superior North EMS and the unit chair for Unifor Local 39-11, said mental health calls are nothing new to paramedics but the number of calls they’re attending has increased.
“People are feeling the pandemic strain and it’s having people reach out to vices and crutches they might not normally reach out to and find themselves stuck in an opioid addiction or an alcohol addiction,” he said, adding mental health calls have been steadily increasing over the last five years in the city.
The holiday season was also a concern, he said.
“There is always the worry for those that don’t have the supports in the their life with family and friends,” said Moquin. “The holidays certainly bring out a lot of depression. It’s supposed to be a happy time but we see a lot of people really struggle through the holidays.”
To limit the impact of the pandemic, Moquin urged people to follow public health guidelines and rules — wash your hands, wear a mask and follow physical distancing rules.
“We have the ability to control the movement of the virus in our community,” he said. “It’s up to us to remain vigilant.”
Moquin added that everyone is tired of the pandemic but with the vaccine starting to roll out, there is an end in sight.
“We can all work together and get to that end,” he said. “We need to stay strong with our guidelines and get through today and hopefully tomorrow is a better day.”
Anyone struggling is encouraged to reach out to the Canadian Mental Health Association’s crisis response line at 346-8282. The line is operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“People can call anytime for any reason,” said Hyslop, noting anyone just wanting to talk can call.
“A crisis is an individual situation,” she said. “It could be you’re having a bad day or you need a resource or you’re thinking of taking your life.”
