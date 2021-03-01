A mobile crisis unit that responds to mental-health related calls in the Fort Frances and Atikokan areas has dealt with more than 900 cases in the past year, provincial police said last month week.
The unit, which marks its first anniversary on Feb. 27, consists of a counsellor and a police officer who attend a scene when a mental-health issue is believed to be the reason for a call to police.
The unit aims to direct people to support programs so they don’t end up in a hospital emergency room or holding cell.
Supporters of the Mobile Crisis Response Team program, which is used in other Northwestern Ontario cities and towns, say it’s paying off.
“We have watched this program flourish to the point where (police) officers, community partners and the community as a whole are requesting our team to assist people in need and when they are at their most vulnerable,” a Fort Frances OPP news release about the crisis-unit program said.
“As a team it is incredible to watch people have hope that there are people willing to listen and support them through a crisis (and) provide . . . a more holistic approach to peoples’ mental health and well-being,” the release added.
