The province is looking for ideas on how to develop its cache of 30 metals being called “critical minerals,” in order to best supply the manufacturing of battery-powered vehicles, hydrogen fuel-cells and electronics and other cutting-edge industrial sectors.
“By developing this strategy, we will strengthen Ontario’s position as one of North America’s premier jurisdictions for responsibly-sourced critical minerals, including rare earth elements,” Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford said last month in a news release.
The critical minerals list includes Northern Ontario stalwarts like copper, nickel and palladium, but also some lesser-known metals seen to have development potential, such as chromite, titanium and niobium.
Chromite, used in the manufacture of stainless steel, is believed to be plentiful in the Ring of Fire about 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.
Perhaps surprisingly, one metal that didn’t make the critical minerals list is the bread-and-butter for several operating mines across Northern Ontario: gold.
“Gold just isn’t seen as a critical mineral,” Ontario Prospectors Association executive-director Garry Clark said Thursday. “Nobody lobbied to have it on the list.”
In 2019, Ontario produced $10 billion worth of minerals, accounting for 22 per cent of the country’s overall production, according to a provincial backgrounder.
Public input on the proposed critical minerals strategy can be made online at criticalminerals@ontario.ca. The deadline for comment is May 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.