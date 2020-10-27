A 21-year-old Thunder Bay man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for a violent and unprovoked attack on an 82-year-old man.
Scotlund Crompton was sentenced Monday morning for aggravated assault related to an April 2018 incident where the elderly victim was left with numerous injuries, including a fractured shoulder and nose as well as swelling and bruising.
After factoring in 501 days of credit for pre-sentence custody, Crompton has 959 days left to serve in his sentence.
The aggravated assault trial took place in October 2019 and during his testimony, the now 84-year-old victim said he had just finished his daily walk around 11 a.m. on April 26, 2018 and was standing near the corner of Rockwood Avenue and Bay Street when he saw two men approaching him, one of them carrying a yard sign.
The victim said one of the males came right up to him and asked the victim what he thought of his sign.
“I said, ‘I guess it’s as good as any,’” said the victim during this testimony. “That’s when I was struck.”
The victim was struck with the yard sign and believes he might have blacked out.
“All I remember is I was in pain,” said the victim, who also remembers being punched and kicked repeatedly after he tried to run across the street and was followed by the accused.
He testified he thought to himself, “God, is this how I’m going to die?”
A car started to come down the street and the assailant ran.
The victim testified his nose was bleeding, his glasses were broken and his hearing aid was found on the road by a neighbour. He also had gravel in his nose and mouth.
The car coming up the street stopped and the driver asked the victim if he needed help. He said yes and asked them to call police and an ambulance.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
In addition to the jail term, Crompton was also ordered to provide a DNA sample for the national DNA databank and is prohibited to possess any weapons for 10 years.
Crompton is also not allowed to contact the victim or one of the Crown witnesses.
Crompton is still facing unrelated charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement in an incident from February of this year.
