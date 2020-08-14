Despite initial concerns about the ability to disinfect crossing guard huts, the structures will be in use this school year.
“In the spring, we were initially concerned about what additional sanitizing would be required and what product could be used on the painted wood surfaces,” said Michelle Riemer, field supervisor for crossing guards with the City of Thunder Bay.
Crossing guards were informed the shelters may not be in use for the upcoming school year.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.