As Thunder Bay experiences a shortage of crossing guards, students and families are reminded to use caution travelling to school.
The shortage is expected to cause vacancies at some locations for the foreseeable future.
“We have communicated the shortage and vacant crossing locations with the impacted schools, and are working to prioritize those crossings with the greatest need so that they are covered first,” said Michelle Riemer, crossing guard field supervisor with the City of Thunder Bay, in a news release.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to discuss pedestrian safety tips with children, and students should practice extra safety measures when walking or cycling to school.
“It’s important to obey the school crossing guards when present, ensure drivers have come to a complete stop, make eye contact with drivers, get off of bikes, skateboards and scooters, and never stop in the middle of an intersection before crossing,” said Riemer.
"Drivers should use extra caution when approaching school crossings and slow down, only proceeding when the roadway is clear."
Anyone interested in working as a crossing guard can apply at www.thunderbay.ca/jobs.
