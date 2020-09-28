Thunder Bay’s school crossing guards are informing parents and students about park and stride.
The initiative encourages parents to drop their children off one or two blocks from the school to ease traffic congestion in the school zone, and to promote healthy physical activity.
Motorists are urged to drive with care around school zones while paying attention to school crossing areas. Drivers are asked to proceed through the crossing only when everyone — including the crossing guard — has left the roadway.
