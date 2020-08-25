Crosswalk smozzle

A pedestrian crosses over the revised rainbow crosswalk at the

intersection of Bay and Algoma Streets, after more and brighter colour

was added to fill the gaping spaces.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

It has been a turbulent week for Thunder Pride resulting in the

reconstruction of newly installed rainbow and transgender crosswalks

and the resignation of Jason Veltri as board chairman for Thunder

Pride.

“With growth comes challenge,” says Veltri. “The crosswalks were not

installed to the vision of Thunder Pride.”

Veltri said the plastic sheets were not large squares or blocks, rather

they were “small skinny rectangles on a really large street.”

“The spacing was far too wide for our liking.” he said. “And the same

with the transgender crosswalk — it’s going to be added to, to shrink

the spacing between the colours so that it’s brighter and more vibrant

for the community.”

Kayla Dixon, the city’s director of engineering and operations, said

that council approved the installation of three Pride crosswalks — a

rainbow and a transgender crosswalk at Algoma and Bay Streets and a

rainbow crosswalk at Donald and May Streets.

“On Thursday our contractor installed the two at Bay and Algoma and we

did hear concerns back from people on the look of the crosswalk,

although it was laid out somewhere to the pictures that were shown to

council,” she said. “If you talk to three different people about what

they think a rainbow crosswalk is going to look like, you’ll probably

get three different pictures drawn.”

