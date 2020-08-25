It has been a turbulent week for Thunder Pride resulting in the
reconstruction of newly installed rainbow and transgender crosswalks
and the resignation of Jason Veltri as board chairman for Thunder
Pride.
“With growth comes challenge,” says Veltri. “The crosswalks were not
installed to the vision of Thunder Pride.”
Veltri said the plastic sheets were not large squares or blocks, rather
they were “small skinny rectangles on a really large street.”
“The spacing was far too wide for our liking.” he said. “And the same
with the transgender crosswalk — it’s going to be added to, to shrink
the spacing between the colours so that it’s brighter and more vibrant
for the community.”
Kayla Dixon, the city’s director of engineering and operations, said
that council approved the installation of three Pride crosswalks — a
rainbow and a transgender crosswalk at Algoma and Bay Streets and a
rainbow crosswalk at Donald and May Streets.
“On Thursday our contractor installed the two at Bay and Algoma and we
did hear concerns back from people on the look of the crosswalk,
although it was laid out somewhere to the pictures that were shown to
council,” she said. “If you talk to three different people about what
they think a rainbow crosswalk is going to look like, you’ll probably
get three different pictures drawn.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
