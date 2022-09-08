Lakehead University unveiled an Every Child Matters crosswalk on Wednesday on its Thunder Bay campus and also raised a National Truth and Reconciliation flag.
“Raising this flag at both Lakehead University campuses is an important symbol of the work we are doing to honour remembrance and enact reconciliation to better serve Indigenous students and communities,” said Denise Baxter, vice-provost of Indigenous Initiatives at Lakehead University, in a news release. “The Every Child Matters crosswalks remind us that every child matters and as a post-secondary institution, we must be vigilant in our education, research, outreach, and community service.”
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s Survivors flag was raised as another expression of remembrance to honour residential school survivors and all lives impacted by the residential school system.
Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum is encouraged education institutions are acknowledging the true history of Canada.
“The raising of this flag and creation of Every Child Matters crosswalks are positive steps towards truth and reconciliation,” she said. “Participation in these events will help First Nations achieve milestones on their healing journey.”
