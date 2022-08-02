Festa Italiana is almost back to its normal level of celebrations.
The festival featured takeout options for traditional Italian food like penne, lasagna, gnocchi and meatballs as well as live entertainment in the parking lot of the Italian Cultural Centre on Sunday and Monday.
The COVID-19 pandemic had reduced the festival, which usually sees upwards of 20,000 people attend over the two days, to takeout food only the last two years.
This year, live music and a small beer garden helped it feel more like the regular Festa, which marks its 32nd year.
“We’re back,” said Benny Melchiorre, Festa chairperson. “We’re almost there. Hopefully next year we are 100 per cent back with Festa. What’s missing now is the social aspect. We used to see 10,000 to 20,000 people in the parking lot between those two days. That feeling is gone but we’re getting there, slowly but surely.”
The first day of the festival saw a lineup for food and a big crowd, but Melchiorre said the rain that started Sunday evening dampened the festivities.
“Until 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., we were busy,” he said, adding festival organizers are expecting the final attendance over the two days to be up to 8,000 — double what they saw last year.
“Last year was more just the takeout. They’d buy food and go home,” said Melchiorre. “This year we have 100 people all the time sitting down and having lunch.”
The Italian Society of Port Arthur and its volunteers had prepared 4,000 pounds of gnocchi and 2,000 pounds of meatballs along with other pasta dishes and sweet treats for this year’s Festa.
Melchiorre said it’s hard to estimate how much food was cooked in total but a lot was going out all weekend long.
“We are happy with the turnout and it feels like its back to Festa,” he said. “We want to thank the community. They’ve been loyal to us for the last 32 years — a couple years were a little rough . . .but they still came around and supported us. We appreciate that very much.”
