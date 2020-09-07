It was a long-waited reunion of old friends on Aug. 19 as vintage car enthusiasts gathered — safely — for the first Cruise Night of the season in a lot on Carrick Street.
Host John Trevisanutto said although the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult to have the popular summer Cruise Nights because of safety restrictions, there have been smaller groups meeting in different spots in the city.
“Everybody has just been dying to get out and we told them that they have to respect social distancing,” he said. “We would appreciate masks, but if you don’t, that’s your call because it is outside and so far everybody has been pretty good with it.”
COVID-19 restrictions for the evening included no more than two people per vehicle, mandatory physical distancing and no groups of more than five people in one spot. Vehicles were parked and displayed at a wider distance and participants happily followed the rules.
Members from the Lakehead Antique Car Club, Northern Ontario Classic Cruisers, and Bay City Mopar displayed more than 30 vintage cars and trucks and some newer vehicles at the site.
Plans for Cruise Night will continue with weekly gatherings at the Carrick Street site into mid-September. Cruise Night is only open for people displaying vehicles and closed to spectators this season due to the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.