Checking out the Bay

Kabir Bageria, a passenger that arrived last Friday on the Viking

Octantis cruise ship, visited Bay Village Cafe and The Persian Man on

Saturday, where he sampled the iconic Persian pastry.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

Viking Octatntica passenger Kabir Bageria arrived in Thunder Bay

Friday evening on the ship’s second visit to the city and spent what

he called “a beautiful night” on board in the harbour.

Guests disembarking the ship to explore Thunder Bay are getting a

glimpse of the area and some are making plans to return to take in

more of the northern experience of the waterfront shopping and dining

district and the natural beauty of the area. . . even during the

winter months.

“Thunder Bay has definitely invested quite a bit into that

(infrastructure) and that’s quite obvious.” said Bageria. “It was

really nice to see the hotel and condominiums that went up with all

of the development — and there is that nice skating pond that I hope

to come and skate in one day. What I’m saying is, it’s new, it’s

nice, and it’s much more developed than the other ports that we had

been to.”

Bageria added, “Mackinac Island was quite built up and beautiful,

but next to that, Thunder Bay is the largest and the most developed

area that we were in.”

Originally from Toronto, Bageria boarded the ship in Milwaukee.

“We’ve been cruising around the Great Lakes,” he said. “We had a

great itinerary that started off at Mackinac Island in Michigan and

then eventually worked through a couple of ports. Silver Islet was

Friday and we arrived Friday evening to Thunder Bay, before

disembarking the ship Saturday morning, sadly in the rain.”

Bageria made a stop at Bay Village Coffee Saturday morning after

making a stop at The Persian Man for an authentic Persian and left

with a box of the iconic pastries under his arm for his shipmates.

“It’s a pleasure to be here in Thunder Bay. I work in the weather

industry and TV as well. I’m a weather presenter so it’s nice to be

in Thunder Bay and get to see people that I report the weather to,”

he said.

“I loved having a Persian (Saturday), that was absolutely gorgeous. I

loved being able to see all the different monuments . . . I saw the

Terry Fox monument and it’s nice to highlight one of the largest

Western-most cities in the province.”

As a former cruise director, Bageria has developed quite a passion

for the cruise industry.

“This ship has been in development since 2018. To have a cruise ship

of this caliber cruising around the Great Lakes, and not only just

showcasing Great Canadian cities, but it’s also doing so in quite the

style and quite with a focus on conservation on ecology while

studying the waters that we sail in,” he said. “ The ship itself is

built for this purpose. It’s built to sail through all the canals and

locks that it needs to in order to get to where it needs to go.”

Having sailed on more than 35 cruises on some of the largest and some

of the smallest cruise ships, Bageria says the Viking Octantis “holds

her own” despite being the smallest ship he’s ever sailed on.

“She has the exact same, if not better, facilities than any ship of

her size. And in addition to that, there’s a lot that she’s doing in

terms of giving back to the places that she visits,” he said. “She

has the submersibles, the special operation boats and zodiacs.”

The Octantis also has scientists on board the ship who are studying

and researching the ports that the ship visits. They’re also mapping

the various waters using the submersible.

“When we go to Silver Islet for example, in the area that hadn’t seen

passenger ship travel in quite a while, we end up giving back a

little bit to that community by mapping out the area for them and

studying the water to share findings and recommend what needs to be

done or what needs to happen less. From that perspective, it’s a huge

benefit,” he said.

Bageria says people want to sail here on these itineraries because

there’s a human impact portion to that. A lot of people, especially

guests that sailed with him on the ship, had a history with the Great

Lakes.

“They had family members that were very passionate about the Great

Lakes. Some worked on the lakes, some were sailors, some worked as

miners along the lake, and this was kind of an homage to them,” he

said. “On the other side of it, a lot of people wanted to stay

relatively close to home. That was another big portion of it. And I

think ending off in a city like Thunder Bay is great because it’s a

nice kind of anchor city. “

Passengers disembarking the vessel are provided with a variety of

tours to help them navigate Thunder Bay’s attractions, which Bageria

feels is a valuable wayfinder to visitors.