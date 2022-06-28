Viking Octatntica passenger Kabir Bageria arrived in Thunder Bay
Friday evening on the ship’s second visit to the city and spent what
he called “a beautiful night” on board in the harbour.
Guests disembarking the ship to explore Thunder Bay are getting a
glimpse of the area and some are making plans to return to take in
more of the northern experience of the waterfront shopping and dining
district and the natural beauty of the area. . . even during the
winter months.
“Thunder Bay has definitely invested quite a bit into that
(infrastructure) and that’s quite obvious.” said Bageria. “It was
really nice to see the hotel and condominiums that went up with all
of the development — and there is that nice skating pond that I hope
to come and skate in one day. What I’m saying is, it’s new, it’s
nice, and it’s much more developed than the other ports that we had
been to.”
Bageria added, “Mackinac Island was quite built up and beautiful,
but next to that, Thunder Bay is the largest and the most developed
area that we were in.”
Originally from Toronto, Bageria boarded the ship in Milwaukee.
“We’ve been cruising around the Great Lakes,” he said. “We had a
great itinerary that started off at Mackinac Island in Michigan and
then eventually worked through a couple of ports. Silver Islet was
Friday and we arrived Friday evening to Thunder Bay, before
disembarking the ship Saturday morning, sadly in the rain.”
Bageria made a stop at Bay Village Coffee Saturday morning after
making a stop at The Persian Man for an authentic Persian and left
with a box of the iconic pastries under his arm for his shipmates.
“It’s a pleasure to be here in Thunder Bay. I work in the weather
industry and TV as well. I’m a weather presenter so it’s nice to be
in Thunder Bay and get to see people that I report the weather to,”
he said.
“I loved having a Persian (Saturday), that was absolutely gorgeous. I
loved being able to see all the different monuments . . . I saw the
Terry Fox monument and it’s nice to highlight one of the largest
Western-most cities in the province.”
As a former cruise director, Bageria has developed quite a passion
for the cruise industry.
“This ship has been in development since 2018. To have a cruise ship
of this caliber cruising around the Great Lakes, and not only just
showcasing Great Canadian cities, but it’s also doing so in quite the
style and quite with a focus on conservation on ecology while
studying the waters that we sail in,” he said. “ The ship itself is
built for this purpose. It’s built to sail through all the canals and
locks that it needs to in order to get to where it needs to go.”
Having sailed on more than 35 cruises on some of the largest and some
of the smallest cruise ships, Bageria says the Viking Octantis “holds
her own” despite being the smallest ship he’s ever sailed on.
“She has the exact same, if not better, facilities than any ship of
her size. And in addition to that, there’s a lot that she’s doing in
terms of giving back to the places that she visits,” he said. “She
has the submersibles, the special operation boats and zodiacs.”
The Octantis also has scientists on board the ship who are studying
and researching the ports that the ship visits. They’re also mapping
the various waters using the submersible.
“When we go to Silver Islet for example, in the area that hadn’t seen
passenger ship travel in quite a while, we end up giving back a
little bit to that community by mapping out the area for them and
studying the water to share findings and recommend what needs to be
done or what needs to happen less. From that perspective, it’s a huge
benefit,” he said.
Bageria says people want to sail here on these itineraries because
there’s a human impact portion to that. A lot of people, especially
guests that sailed with him on the ship, had a history with the Great
Lakes.
“They had family members that were very passionate about the Great
Lakes. Some worked on the lakes, some were sailors, some worked as
miners along the lake, and this was kind of an homage to them,” he
said. “On the other side of it, a lot of people wanted to stay
relatively close to home. That was another big portion of it. And I
think ending off in a city like Thunder Bay is great because it’s a
nice kind of anchor city. “
Passengers disembarking the vessel are provided with a variety of
tours to help them navigate Thunder Bay’s attractions, which Bageria
feels is a valuable wayfinder to visitors.
