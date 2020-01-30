About 500 women attend the Linda Buchan Centre for Breast Screening and Assessment on a monthly basis.
That’s why the Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic curling bonspiel, which has raised $3.3 million for breast cancer services in Thunder Bay over the last 24 years, is an important event in the community.
“We really rely on their support and fundraising,” said Pat Auld, charge technologist at the Linda Buchan Centre. “It helps with our purchase of new equipment and also with any kind of retrofitting of the department. All of that takes a lot of money.”
