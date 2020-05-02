Thunder Bay public-health officials are asking anyone who attended the city’s Memorial Avenue Walmart outlet during a four-day period last week to contact them if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit bulletin was issued Friday in the wake of a store employee coming down with the virus. The employee was working in the store between April 23 and April 26 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., said a health Unit news release.
Customers who were at the outlet during those times “may be at risk,” the release said.
“This risk is deemed to be low for these individuals, so they should monitor for symptoms and call the (Thunder Bay District Health Unit) if symptoms develop,” the release said.
