With in-person programs not feasible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Safe Cycling Thunder Bay is now offering an online workshop.
“With our instructors we brainstormed how we could still meet the need because we have seen lots and lots of people riding their bikes,” said Caroline Cox, program co-ordinator with EcoSuperior Environmental Programs.
Every July, Safe Cycling Thunder Bay runs training programs to help adults with their cycling skills and knowledge.
“Because it is a virtual course on Zoom, that a one-hour topic would be the best fit,” said Cox.
The one-hour online workshops focus on topics that include bike safety, urban riding fundamentals, bicycle cleaning, 55 plus cycling skills, mapping and riding gear.
The course takes place Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. free of charge with registration at www.safecyclingthunderbay.com or by calling 624-2141.
