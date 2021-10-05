A cyclist was taken to the hospital Monday after a collision with a pickup truck.
Thunder Bay police responded to a report of the crash just before noon in the area of North May Street and Northern Avenue.
Once on the scene, officers learned the crash involved a cyclist and a silver pickup truck.
Paramedics took the female cyclist to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown but they are believed to be serious.
Anyone with information or dash camera or surveillance footage that could help in the investigation is asked to contact police at 684-1200 about incident number P21064779.
