The court heard emotional testimony on Friday from the father of both the accused and victim regarding the deadly attack in Manitouwadge in 2021.
Jesse Allen, who was 38 at the time of his arrest, is on trial for second-degree murder at the Thunder Bay Courthouse for his role in the death of his 18-year-old brother, Wayne Allen, on Jan. 30, 2021.
The defence stated in opening submissions earlier this week they don’t dispute Jesse Allen stabbed his brother, but that he didn’t intend to kill him and he should be charged with manslaughter instead of murder.
Glenn Allen described how his son Jesse Allen stopped by his home in Manitouwadge where he lived with his youngest son, Wayne Allen, on the day of the incident with a friend and Glenn Allen had to wave his eldest son inside, something he described as not normal as Jesse Allen would usually walk right in “like he owned the place.”
Glenn Allen said Jesse Allen hugged him and went into the living room to hug his brother before coming back into the kitchen and sitting down at the table where he shared a marijuana joint with his father.
Glenn Allen said he asked Jesse Allen about work and his son just smiled at him, not answering. Jesse Allen also never removed his sunglasses he was wearing when inside the home.
By the time the joint was half gone, Glenn Allen said Jesse Allen suddenly snuffed out the joint, got up from the table and walked into the living room.
“I turned around and there was Wayne on the couch and he was slumped and on his chest was a red mark,” Glenn Allen told the court.
Jesse Allen stood over his brother with his hands raised and stabbed him, Glenn Allen said.
“I was dumbfounded,” he testified. “I had gotten up out of my chair and went into the living room and I just stopped and I couldn’t fathom it anymore.”
Glenn Allen said Jesse Allen threw his hat and sunglasses off and jumped on the couch; he then threw the knife and said, “How do you like that, Dad? Two birds with one stone.”
Glenn Allen then turned and told Jesse Allen’s friend to call an ambulance.
He then held his younger son and said to Jesse Allen that he had killed his brother.
Jesse Allen then came up to Wayne Allen and said, “Wayne’s not dead. Wayne’s not dead. Wayne’s going to wake up,” said Glenn Allen.
Paramedics and police eventually arrived and Jesse Allen was arrested.
“I went into shock,” said Glenn Allen. “Ever since then, that’s all that’s in my mind, every waking hour, what happened to that boy, what happened in that room.”
Glenn Allen said he and Wayne Allen moved back to Manitouwadge from British Columbia in 2020 after Wayne Allen had graduated high school that spring.
At first the two lived with Jesse Allen in his apartment before Wayne Allen befriended an individual who rented a home on Flicker Avenue in Manitouwadge to Wayne and Glenn Allen.
Glenn Allen said his younger son easily befriended people, “it was just the way it went for Wayne. It made Jesse jealous.”
The trial will continue with cross-examination of Glenn Allen today.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
