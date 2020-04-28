Wilma Mol and her family operate Slate River Dairy and have family and friends in the Netherlands. They were keeping a close eye on what was happening in the Netherlands with the COVID-19 crisis, said Mol.
The impending local impact became clearer as the pandemic started to become serious in Ontario in March.
“We knew things would change here in Thunder Bay as well,” she said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.