Thunder Bay is on the cusp of an improvement that will not only serve as important environmental infrastructure, but will be what contractors are calling a “focal point” in the community.
Beginning in May of 2020, PDR Contracting began the rehabilitation of the Current River Dam on Boulevard Lake to repair deteriorating concrete and to modernize the structure.
“We were able to come up with a pretty good game plan and we moved the project along . . . we anticipate being completed by the end of the summer,” said Mike Murphy, the project manager, in April.
The crew has removed all the deteriorated concrete and installed new posts and anchors to secure the dam for the force of the water coming down.
“They are drilled six metres or almost 20 feet into the bedrock below,” he said.
The crew maintained a tight deadline that was not only necessitated by the city, but by nature itself.
“We had to be off the water, of the bedrock and off the downstream side by April 1 for the spring freshet (melt) and the fish spawning season,” says Murphy.
“We have been operating the gates up and down at the direction of the city’s environmental division on how high they want the lake level. So they tell us where they want the gates and we set them at that.”
The lake has now completely filled due to the spring freshet and significant rainfall over the past two weeks.
Murphy said the water will remain in the lake this summer but it won’t be quite as high as it is now. It should be a metre and a half lower, “but there will always be water in it this year.”
He says everything is moving along well and the gates are all operational.
“The gates will be fully automated where the city can control them from their main station at Bare Point,” said Murphy.
“But right now due to the electrical not being connected yet, we are manually operating them through a drill rig,” he said.
“If the power were to fail and the dam needed to be operated, we supplied the city with a drill and the means to operate the gates manually.”
This summer, lighting will be installed on the downstream, or Cumberland Street side of the dam. The lights will shine up at the underside of the walkway and the city will be able to choose the light colours for festive events such as red and white for Canada Day or orange for Halloween.
“It will make it a focal point,” said Murphy.
The walkway has also changed significantly.
Murphy said individual pre-cut concrete panels have been installed that will make the walkway “about four times the width as they used to be.”
“They are 12 feet wide instead of the three feet they were,” he said.
“It will have a nice stainless steel raining on both sides and each post on the railing is also going to have a light shine down on the walkway to provide light during the night.”
The electrical system should be completed by the summer. The city is expected to automate the mechanics through Bare Point with their own engineers.
