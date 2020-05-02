The walkway over the Boulevard Lake Dam will close for the remainder of this year and most of next year as rehabilitation work on the structure begins Monday.
“The Boulevard Lake Dam is approximately 100 years old,” said Mike Vogrig, the City of Thunder Bay project engineer who is overseeing the project. “Repairs and improvements are necessary to restore parts of the dam’s structure that have deteriorated and to meet current regulatory requirements in the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act.”
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, with the walkway closed for the duration of the project.
