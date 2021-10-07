A man from Fowler Township has been charged with dangerous driving after he allegedly drove his pickup truck through a tent in County Fair Plaza parking lot.
Thunder Bay police attended the mall parking lot just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday after they received reports of a pickup truck running over a tent set up at the former Sunny’s gas bar, where a homeless encampment has been recently located.
It was first believed someone may have been sleeping in the tent when the collision happened but police learned it was empty.
No injuries were reported.
Officers quickly located the grey pickup truck believed to be involved within the County Fair parking lot. Debris suspected to be from the tent was observed on the truck.
The driver of the truck, a 37-year-old man from Fowler Township in the Kenora District, was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
He was taken to the Balmoral Street police station and was released from the station with a court appearance set for Dec. 14.
As he has not yet appeared in court, the charges haven’t been sworn to and the suspect’s name has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this incident, including dash cam or other forms of digital video, are asked to call police at 684-1200 and site incident number P21064945.
Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.