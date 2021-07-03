A Longlac resident is accused of impaired driving after a crash in the town on Monday, say police.
Greenstone OPP received a report of an erratic driver on Hamel Avenue on Monday. Police claim that an impaired driver had been in a collision with a skid-steer loader and fled the scene.
A pickup truck was located and the driver was arrested. While in custody, the accused allegedly assaulted several police officers.
Yves Boyer, 60 has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous operation, failure to comply, failure to stop at the scene of a collision, uttering threats, and two counts of assaulting a police officer.
The accused made a court appearance and was remanded into custody.
The operator of the skid-steer was not injured in the collision.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.