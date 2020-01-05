Ornge Pilots and paramedics landing at the Thunder Bay International Airport on Wednesday received a dangerous surprise when their aircraft was struck by a laser light pen.
An onboard Ornge paramedic reported the laser light strike to air traffic control at the Thunder Bay International Airport and the Thunder Bay police.
During the incident, officials said no patient was on board, and no member of the crew was injured.
