Billions of dollars are going to be spent to expand testing of COVID-19, contact tracing capacity and data management and information systems.
The $4.28 billion to be spent for those purposes is part of the $19 billion announced by the prime minister last week for the safe restart of the economy.
“I know this sounds to some people, boring, but data has been like a second plague to us all,” said Patty Hajdu, the federal minister of health and MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North.
